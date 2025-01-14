Previous
tuesday cloud by minsky365
192 / 365

tuesday cloud

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
we had the low cloud - but I don't know how it looked above!
January 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful layers.. lovely warmth of colour
January 14th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Wonderful point of view!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact