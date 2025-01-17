Previous
friday ufo by minsky365
195 / 365

friday ufo

apparently called ufo clouds -
straight out of camera other than file size reduction
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow… awesome photo, they look like ufo’s. Brilliant shot
January 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So perfectly named - and so well caught and shown.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact