Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
195 / 365
friday ufo
apparently called ufo clouds -
straight out of camera other than file size reduction
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
302
photos
45
followers
49
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Latest from all albums
190
191
192
99
193
100
194
195
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th January 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weardale
Beverley
ace
Wow… awesome photo, they look like ufo’s. Brilliant shot
January 17th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So perfectly named - and so well caught and shown.
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close