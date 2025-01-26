Sign up
199 / 365
sunday snow
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
2
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Beverley
ace
A wonderful snowy scene, love it!
January 26th, 2025
Marj
I love the contrast of the stone wall against the falling snow.
January 26th, 2025
