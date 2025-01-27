Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
melting snow
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
4
3
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
315
photos
44
followers
50
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
104
105
198
106
107
199
108
200
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
27th January 2025 2:03pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Rob Z
ace
I just love this image - especially how, as you scroll down you see the distance snowy hill first, then the greenery, then the bridge with its peephole, then that delightful rocky, flowing creek. It's a story in a picture. :)
January 27th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Good layers :-)
January 27th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Like Rob, I think this image is wonderful
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pov…
January 27th, 2025
