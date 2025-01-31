Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
out of hiding
counting sheep
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
4
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… they look curious to see you…
January 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful country scene
January 31st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
There we go! :-)
January 31st, 2025
mike
ace
@anniesue
phew!!! we have normality
January 31st, 2025
