weardale february by minsky365
204 / 365

weardale february

puddingthorne to lanehead plantation to chapelfell top
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Barb ace
Love the sunbeams breaking through over this lovely vista!
February 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the rock wall
February 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a fabulous photo - and those 4 names you mentioned are just wonderful... So many stories in those 4 names...
February 1st, 2025  
