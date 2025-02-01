Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
weardale february
puddingthorne to lanehead plantation to chapelfell top
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
3
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
1st February 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Barb
ace
Love the sunbeams breaking through over this lovely vista!
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the rock wall
February 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a fabulous photo - and those 4 names you mentioned are just wonderful... So many stories in those 4 names...
February 1st, 2025
