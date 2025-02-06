Sign up
208 / 365
through the wire
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
330
photos
45
followers
50
following
56% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th February 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Beverley
ace
I haven't noticed the wire before… the Pennines are so beautiful…
February 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like this pov
February 6th, 2025
