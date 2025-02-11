Previous
grass rocks snow by minsky365
213 / 365

grass rocks snow

and wet sheep
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Annie-Sue ace
gabions!
February 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely pov….such a beautiful inquisitive look.
February 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a marvellous description of this area and how it manages its sheep - it all looks so rugged..
February 11th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I like the layers in this image, the gabion basket embankment stepping up that lead the eye to the sheep. I like all the textures and the muted colours.
February 11th, 2025  
