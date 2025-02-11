Sign up
213 / 365
grass rocks snow
and wet sheep
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
340
photos
45
followers
50
following
58% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
11th February 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Annie-Sue
ace
gabions!
February 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely pov….such a beautiful inquisitive look.
February 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a marvellous description of this area and how it manages its sheep - it all looks so rugged..
February 11th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like the layers in this image, the gabion basket embankment stepping up that lead the eye to the sheep. I like all the textures and the muted colours.
February 11th, 2025
