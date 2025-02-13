Previous
spot the dog by minsky365
215 / 365

spot the dog

to chapel fell top
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning scenery and such a beautiful dog
February 13th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Incoming!!!
February 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - he blends in sooo well...
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact