Previous
216 / 365
upper weardale
yellow blob in the sky for one day only
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
3
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
342
photos
45
followers
50
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
121
215
122
123
124
125
126
216
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
X20
22nd February 2025 4:34pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful even if for only one day
February 22nd, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Nice use of light and shadow.
February 22nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
you made the most of it though :-)
February 22nd, 2025
