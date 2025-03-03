Sign up
218 / 365
time for some more sheep
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
1
2
mike
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
331
45
50
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
109
110
111
216
217
112
113
218
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
3rd March 2025 5:00pm
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Barb
Lovely pastoral scene!
March 3rd, 2025
