Previous
223 / 365
burnhope reservoir
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
297
photos
45
followers
50
following
61% complete
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
71
72
220
221
73
222
74
223
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
15th March 2025 4:22pm
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Rob Z
ace
That's simply beautiful
March 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful stillness and calm
March 15th, 2025
