Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
226 / 365
thingymabob
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
3
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
310
photos
45
followers
51
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Latest from all albums
225
79
80
81
82
83
84
226
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
29th March 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marj
ace
Fascinating unknown mechanism sparks curiosity and intrigue.
March 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
An interesting thingymabob…
March 29th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
nifty piece of work - looks effective and makes a nice shot!
March 29th, 2025
