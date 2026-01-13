Previous
source of modern frustration by minsky365
246 / 365

source of modern frustration

hated this feature on my work computer so much i had to resign (fn & ctrl swapped from every other keyboard i have)
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

mike

@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
67% complete

