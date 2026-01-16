Previous
seaham by minsky365
249 / 365

seaham

durham coast
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

mike

@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A very enjoyable scene
January 16th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
That could be one of the b&w photos in my family photo box taken in the 1930s!
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact