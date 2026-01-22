Previous
rain by minsky365
253 / 365

rain

yesterday : rain, rain and more rain.
today : rain, rain and more rain
can't even see a sheep
mike

@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
69% complete

Photo Details

