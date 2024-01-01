Sign up
Next
1 / 365
to ring a bell (jan 2014)
archive : japan
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
0
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
279
photos
39
followers
47
following
24% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
archive-visit
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
1st January 2014 4:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I'd love the back story on this
January 1st, 2025
