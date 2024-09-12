Previous
gnossall (2019) by minsky365
7 / 365

gnossall (2019)

archive
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

leggzy
An interesting capture....it kind of makes you look twice to work out that it's another bridge in the distance. I think the boat driver has spotted you!
September 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
Fabulous shot of these double arches
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise