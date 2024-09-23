Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
405 lexington (sept 2009)
archive
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
133
photos
28
followers
31
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Latest from all albums
105
15
106
107
16
17
108
18
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
archive-visit
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
19th September 2009 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the designs and lighting
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close