60 / 365
steps (nov 2021)
archive : cumbria
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
2
mike
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
5
3
2
archive-visit
X20
7th November 2021 3:59am
Suzanne
I am enjoying the photos from your archive. I keep wanting to know their backstories, though
November 8th, 2024
Andy Oz
Great image!
November 8th, 2024
Rob Z
Super pov.
November 8th, 2024
