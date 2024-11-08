Previous
steps (nov 2021) by minsky365
60 / 365

steps (nov 2021)

archive : cumbria
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 3
  • 2
  • archive-visit
  • X20
  • 7th November 2021 3:59am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Suzanne ace
I am enjoying the photos from your archive. I keep wanting to know their backstories, though
November 8th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Great image!
November 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super pov.
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise