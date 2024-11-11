Previous
1up 1down (2019) by minsky365
1up 1down (2019)

11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Rob Z ace
What a fascinating image! Am I right in thinking that this is a series of wooden locks? If so, I can't quite work out how they function to allow one boat to be heading in one direction and one heading in the other - in the same lock.. Sorry to be obtuse! :)
November 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I know that feeling, great photograph
November 11th, 2024  
