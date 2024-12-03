Sign up
77 / 365
77 / 365
tree (dec 2015)
archive : fife days
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
2
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
247
photos
37
followers
43
following
21% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
archive-visit
Camera
DMC-TZ35
Taken
27th December 2015 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Love the simplicity. You must have quite an archive!
December 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love this image!
December 3rd, 2024
