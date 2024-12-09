Previous
brief encounter (2016) by minsky365
80 / 365

brief encounter (2016)

archive : fife days
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
adorable. love at first sniff.
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact