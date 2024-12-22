Previous
the window (dec 2021) by minsky365
87 / 365

the window (dec 2021)

archive : carlisle
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 1
  • 1
  • archive-visit
  • X20
  • 19th December 2021 6:51am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact