90 / 365
waffling on (dec 2013)
archive : japan
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
276
photos
39
followers
47
following
24% complete
5
1
archive-visit
DMC-TZ9
30th December 2013 3:26am
Beverley
ace
Ooo delicious waffling…
December 31st, 2024
