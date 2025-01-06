Sign up
95 / 365
down at the station (6th jan 2020)
archive : japan
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
archive-visit
Camera
X-T2
Taken
6th January 2020 12:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
So much to see and think about!
January 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
There's so much in this that I had to keep looking at it for a while. Super shot!
January 6th, 2025
