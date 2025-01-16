Sign up
100 / 365
talkin tarn (16th jan 2022)
archive : cumbria days
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Annie-Sue
ace
Don't think I would have recognised it - but I should have - with that massive house!!
January 16th, 2025
