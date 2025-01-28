Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
109 / 365
deer farm (27th jan 2016)
archive : fife days
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
316
photos
44
followers
50
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
105
198
106
107
199
108
200
109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
archive-visit
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
27th January 2016 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Beautiful, I like the inclusion of the animals as a sense of the great scale.
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close