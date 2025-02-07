Previous
florence in a blur(8th feb 2018) by minsky365
116 / 365

florence in a blur(8th feb 2018)

archive : work travel
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 11
  • 1
  • 1
  • archive-visit
  • X20
  • 8th February 2018 8:42am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Suzanne ace
Much to explore in this. I particularly like the girl on the phone on the right
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact