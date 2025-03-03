Previous
roman (3rd march 2016) by minsky365
113 / 365

roman (3rd march 2016)

archive : rome
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice (chikadnz) ace
Well caught, nice light on the man in the windows.
March 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
A story-evoking photo!
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact