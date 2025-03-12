Sign up
Previous
Next
73 / 365
carlisle (12th march 2022)
archive : cumbria days
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
archive-visit
Camera
X20
Taken
12th March 2022 1:06pm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great street scene! I love the composition.
March 17th, 2025
