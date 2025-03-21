Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
train window kiss (21st march 2014)
archive : work travel : washington
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
304
photos
45
followers
51
following
21% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
archive-visit
Camera
DMC-TZ9
Taken
21st March 2014 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
That's so wonderfully different.
March 21st, 2025
