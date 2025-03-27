Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
waiting (27th march 2015)
archive : work travel
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
archive-visit
Camera
X20
Taken
27th March 2015 3:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
Great street shot. What would we do without cell phones when waiting?
March 27th, 2025
