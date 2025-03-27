Previous
waiting (27th march 2015) by minsky365
84 / 365

waiting (27th march 2015)

archive : work travel
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great street shot. What would we do without cell phones when waiting?
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact