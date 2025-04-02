Previous
Next
waiting (2nd april 2014) by minsky365
87 / 365

waiting (2nd april 2014)

archive : work travel
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Terrific!! Love the contrast between the motion and the stillness.
April 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot!
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact