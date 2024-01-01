Day 001: The Start by mintedmoose
1 / 365

Day 001: The Start

Think it's time to renew the Project 365! Or Project 366 since it's a leap year! Time to dust off the DSLR and Hopefully get out and take more snaps with my that aswell as with my phone!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Mintedmoose

@mintedmoose
Photo Details

