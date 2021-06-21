Previous
Next
Canine Companions by minutebyminute
1 / 365

Canine Companions

I might be willing to amend my "no pets allowed" rule for one of these. Supposedly they follow you everywhere. Everywhere. Like even the bathroom. I haven't had such fierce pursuance since I had toddlers. I think I could get used to it again. 😂
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Natalie Thomas

@minutebyminute
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise