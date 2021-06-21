Sign up
Canine Companions
I might be willing to amend my "no pets allowed" rule for one of these. Supposedly they follow you everywhere. Everywhere. Like even the bathroom. I haven't had such fierce pursuance since I had toddlers. I think I could get used to it again. 😂
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
365
Pixel 3a XL
Taken
21st June 2021 6:20pm
