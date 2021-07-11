Still Worth Saving

I have two things left from when I was younger. One is a tiny bookshelf that sits heavily burdened in my living room. The other is this winter hat. Nevermind that living in Texas hardly ever warrants wearing a hat. It had a small hole in it so I threw it in the Goodwill pile. After all, I am not a seamstress. Then I remembered the matching cherry-colored pea coat that went with it which is long gone. I found myself rescuing it from its resale future. It's true. I don't sew, but I can manage a few stitches that resemble the bride of Frankenstein. As I went to work on it, I said to myself, "It's old, but it's still worth saving."