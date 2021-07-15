Previous
Something Is In Bloom by minutebyminute
5 / 365

Something Is In Bloom

On a day where all I could find was dry, dead grass, this showed up and caught my eye. Even in during the Texas summer, something is still blooming. Happy to see it.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Natalie Thomas

@minutebyminute
