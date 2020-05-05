Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2685
Autumn by the Yarra River
A very cold but sunny autumn morning by the bank of the river. Won't be long before before the golden leaves fall and lay bare the tree.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
0
0
Miriam S
@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G988B
Taken
14th May 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
