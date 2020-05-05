Previous
Autumn by the Yarra River by miraries
Autumn by the Yarra River

A very cold but sunny autumn morning by the bank of the river. Won't be long before before the golden leaves fall and lay bare the tree.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
