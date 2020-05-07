Previous
An Autumn Sunset by miraries
Photo 2685

An Autumn Sunset

One of those increasingly rare glorious autumn sunsets as winter draws near.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
