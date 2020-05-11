Sign up
Photo 2688
A Necessary Walk
Being cooped up most of the time in our lockdowns we do need to go out for walks. I am lucky to have 385 acres to wander off to.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Miriam S
@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
