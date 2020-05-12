Previous
Christmas Holly by miraries
Christmas Holly

Found a christmas holly tree growing in the midst of gum trees on one of my walks. It was full of red berries. Oh well, it's nearly winter so it's not a surprise but how did it get in the bush?
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
