Previous
Next
A Necessary Evil by miraries
Photo 2690

A Necessary Evil

We need electricity but these high wires are not too good for one's health apparently.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise