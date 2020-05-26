Previous
Next
Luna Park by miraries
Photo 2706

Luna Park

We decided to eat our pizza in the gardens near Luna Park. It was a beautiful sunny 15C late autumn day.
The velvety purple flower caught my eye as it seemed to reach out to you.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise