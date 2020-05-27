Previous
Street Art in StK by miraries
Street Art in StK

Walking back to my son's flat in St Kilda I saw this interesting street art.
Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
