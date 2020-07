Sea Lake Silo Art





Brisbane artists Travis Vinson (DRAPL) and Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) have transformed the GrainCorp silos in the southern Mallee town of Sea Lake into pieces of art.



The artwork depicts a young girl swinging from a mallee eucalyptus tree gazing out over the endless vista that is Lake Tyrrell. A powerful Wedge Tail Eagle soars above the girl and emus run off into the night.