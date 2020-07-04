Sign up
Photo 2745
My First Camellia
I am never here down south in the winter. In fact, because of Covid19, this is my first winter in 9 years. So it was pretty exciting to see my first Camellia bloom this winter. In ages actually.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
Miriam S
@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
2747
photos
7
followers
22
following
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G988B
Taken
23rd June 2020 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
