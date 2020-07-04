Previous
My First Camellia by miraries
My First Camellia

I am never here down south in the winter. In fact, because of Covid19, this is my first winter in 9 years. So it was pretty exciting to see my first Camellia bloom this winter. In ages actually.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
