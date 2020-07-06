Previous
Chilean Poplars by miraries
Photo 2747

Chilean Poplars

They've shed all theIr leaves for the winter. They stand there even more like sentinels flanking the entrance. I like the V shaped blue sky in the middle of them.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
