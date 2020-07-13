Previous
Farmhand by miraries
Photo 2754

Farmhand

May I introduce my hubby John working in the farm with his farmhand, Rowdy. This cool farm cat just loves riding on the farm machinery.
13th July 2020

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
