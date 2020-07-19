Previous
Lockdown DVD by miraries
Photo 2760

Lockdown DVD

I don't have Netflix, Stan or any of that. I just borrow all these dvds from the libraries and I can have my lockdown binge.
19th July 2020

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
